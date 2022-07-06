Children’s brains are wondrous mazes of ever-changing neural connections. In fact, from age 0 to 3, more than 1 million new neural connections form every second. To avoid tangles and turmoil, the brain also “prunes” these branches so the mind can function smoothly. You don’t want to interfere with these processes.
It seems that screen time may do that. A new study in JAMA Network Pediatrics looked at info on around 84,000 kids, and at age 3, about 0.4% of them had autism — with boys three times more likely to have the disorder than girls. They then looked at the kids’ exposure to “screen time,” whether a phone, TV or handheld tablet. Spending one, two, three or fours hours per day as a 1-year-old hugely increased the risk of boys developing autism by age 3. In fact, it increased the risk by 200% to almost 350%! Girls, on the other hand, showed no correlation.
What accounts for boys’ risk? Not sure. But whatever is inherit in boys, research does indicate environmental factors such as electrical and light stimulation coming from screens may affect neurodevelopment and lead to unwanted changes that negatively impact intellectual and/or emotional health.
So what should you provide for your kids? One study in Pediatric Research used MRIs to discover that audio isn’t engaging enough for young kids, animation is too hard for them to sort through and reading a book with illustrations or pictures is just right for activation of neural networks and healthy brain development. Goldilocks anyone?
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is "The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow." Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.