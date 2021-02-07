It took months of arm-twisting, but I finally convinced my boyfriend to vote.
I began dropping hints last summer after discovering Michael had not registered since moving to Cascade, Iowa, years ago. That it had been roughly a decade since he last cast a ballot wounded my sense of civic duty.
“It’s really easy to register,” I said. “You can fill out the forms online.”
He assured me he would get around to it. I pressed the issue every few weeks, then asked for his driver’s license number so I could do it myself.
Michael protested, insisting he did not know enough about either presidential candidate to make an informed decision. This was, I think, early September. There was time to research the matters that concerned him, but he felt paralyzed, unable to decide who he could trust for objective information.
It was hard to accept, yet oddly refreshing, that a person had successfully avoided the black tar pit of American politics that had stolen joy from our souls during the past five years.
The general election came and went, but the other weekend, Michael returned to the subject when he discovered a fact that tickled him.
The state of Iowa requests voter identification but permits those who do not bring any to the polls to have another registered voter attest to their identity. Michael sketched a scenario for me.
“There’s a woman, and she’s digging through her purse, and she’s like, ‘I can’t find my ID anywhere.’ And then,” he paused, consumed with laughter. “Someone 10 people back in line is like, ‘Hey Cheryl! Is that you up there?’”
“Cheryl?” I asked.
“Whatever! And she’s like, ‘Oh, hey Nancy! I forgot my ID. Can you please tell this woman that you know me?’”
“I love that you find it so funny,” I said.
Michael continued.
“But if you forgot all that, you can have someone else there say that they know you, and as long as we can verify this other person, then it’s OK.”
This plot enchants him, but he had a point.
Voting is an increasingly serious business. One day, people will have to provide a four-digit PIN, their mother’s maiden name, a sacrificial lamb and a blood sample squeezed from the ring finger of their first-born just to get inside the door.
While Wisconsin’s ID requirement ranks among the most uncompromising in the nation, Iowa preserved its quaint tradition.
The policy seems practical enough, especially in pastoral hamlets where one of the poll workers has the last name Deutmeyer or Digman, making him or her a distant cousin to half the county.
So, count yourself lucky fellow Iowans. When you forget your wallet or pocketbook on a forthcoming Election Day, perhaps Sam the banker or Jessica the chiropractor can help.