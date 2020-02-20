GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation has announced that archaeologist Dr. Phil Millhouse has received the 2020 Nancy Hamill Winter Conservation Leadership Award.
The award will be presented to Millhouse at JDCF’s annual meeting on Saturday, March 28, at Chestnut Mountain Resort.
Millhouse’s work with the JDCF has included archaeological surveys, findings and reports for the majority of JDCF preserves. He also performed Ph.D. field work at the Wapello Preserve in Hanover.
Millhouse, a Jo Daviess County native, has worked with the JDCF since 2005.
The Nancy Hamill Winter Conservation Leadership Award is named after JDCF’s longtime board member, past Board President and Vice President, and former Stockton resident Nancy Hamill Winter.
