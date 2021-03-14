Tom LaMarr’s fourth novel, “The Termination Clause,” is set in Duchaine, Wis., where one of the best restaurants in the area is a supper club overlooking the Mississippi River valley; where Grandview Park and Henry Dodge Pavilion are convenient meeting places; and where many of the characters attended Senior — Duchaine Senior, that is.
While Duchaine is fictional, readers will recognize many of the urban settings because LaMarr, a native of Dubuque, has great affection for the city where he grew up.
“It was a lot of fun creating a fictional version of my hometown,” he said. “There are a few inside jokes, a few nods to friends here and there.”
If the name Tom LaMarr doesn’t ring a bell, that’s because it’s a pen name. LaMarr is Tom Jones.
“When my first novel came out, there was a very popular writer named Tom Jones,” he said. “And I thought I can’t be Tom Jones. I have to have a pen name. It’s actually a very lazy pen name. My middle name is Lamar, with one ‘r.’ It’s my father’s name, and I’m proud to use it.”
In “The Termination Clause,” LaMarr’s protagonist, writer Clay Turner, accepts a huge investment from a creepy former classmate-turned-tech billionaire to write a novel.
What follows is a humorous roller coaster ride of epic proportions involving online sabotage, public humiliation at the annual Lit Fest, an angry stalker/fan, writes procrastination tinged with a bit of writer’s block, shady financial dealings amongst city leaders, and that creepy former classmate’s obsession with Clay’s wife, Marta.
“The inspiration for this novel came from hearing an anecdotal story about getting some financial support that came with strings,” said LaMarr, 66. “I could imagine 400 ways that it could end badly.”
LaMarr never thought he’d be a novelist. In fact, he thought sitting down and writing 300 pages was an impossibility. But his day job helped him with his lack of discipline.
“Everybody told me I was going to be a writer, but I had no discipline,” he said. “What helped me was I wrote copy at William C. Brown Publishing in Dubuque. Writing advertising (copy) really helped me with discipline. Finally, I thought, ‘I’ve got to try this.’”
LaMarr, a self-described “late starter,” published his first novel, “October Revolution,” in 1998. A nonfiction book, “Geezer Dad,” about becoming a father late in life, followed before he returned to the fiction realm with three more novels, including “The Termination Clause.”
Much of LaMarr’s inspiration for his main character came from the people around him.
“Two people inspired the character of Clay,” he said. “There was this guy in my neighborhood who was a musician and got a huge grant to write music. But every day, he was outside painting the turret on his house, completely avoiding what he needed to do.
“The other inspiration was an author I knew who got a huge advance, but all he did was research. I saw him at parties all the time talking about his book, but he never wrote it.”
LaMarr is returning to Duchaine in his next novel.
“It also takes place in Duchaine,” he said. “Some of the characters overlap, but it’s a very different story. I’ve got a lot of great memories to misrepresent.”
“The Termination Clause” is available at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St. Order online at www.riverlights.com.
For more information, visit www.tomlamarr.com.