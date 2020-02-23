What's it worth on eBay? What did you collect?

Many people have developed collections in their lifetime. Some collect for the FUN of collecting, but many of us hope that one day our collection might be worth something.
One of our current clients was a professional photographer and collected cameras. Some cameras he used, others he wanted to just save a piece of history from being lost.
This Contaflex Zeiss Ikon 35mm Film Camera Kit was recently offered on eBay. It sold at auction for $1,775.55. Vintage cameras especially those made in Germany prior to WWII have great value to collectors today.