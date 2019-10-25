Event: The Passing Zone, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $25-$35 for the general public in advance, $30-$40 the day of the show; $19-$30 for alumni, military and veterans in advance, $24-$35 the day of the show; $19 for children and students in advance, $24 the day of the show. Tickets can be chosen as part of a flexible season ticket package or single tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Online: passingzone.com
Tidbits
- Jon Wee and Owen Morse, the duo behind The Passing Zone, have been finalists on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” performed at the White House, been awarded five Guinness World Records and received 18 gold medals from the International Juggler’s Association.
- In their newest show, “The Passing Zone Saves the World,” Wee and Morse temporarily suspend gravity and attempt to save the world through laughter and dangerous stunts. There will be stun guns, chainsaws, superhero capes and pingpong balls.
- A free CyberCafé Knapp Stage pre-show concert featuring UD alumna and local singer/songwriter Caitlyn Wolfe will precede The Passing Zone from 6 to 7 p.m. Wolfe will be accompanied by guitarist Noah Kachelski on original songs, as well as country and southern rock covers.