The Bell Tower Theater plans to begin hosting live theater again in August, according to a press release.
“Exit Laughing,” a comedy by Paul Elliott, is set to be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 13 through 30. There also will be a pair of 2 p.m. Saturday performances on Aug. 22 and 29.
The show follows a long-running weekly bridge night out with the girls. When one of the foursome inconveniently dies, the rest borrow the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game.
The show will be directed by Artistic Director Sue Riedel and feature Gerarda Lahey-Keppler, Debbie Meyer, Christine Luksetich Sikula, Megan Frankovich and Jared Rutkowski among the cast.
Due to the current public health crisis, the show will be performed with social distance seating and other precautions.
The capacity of the Bell Tower Theater has been reduced from 174 seats to 63 seats. Patrons will be required to wear a mask to enter and to move around the theater. The show will be performed without an intermission. Strict cleaning protocols also have been put into place.
Because of the limited capacity, current ticket holders are being given an opportunity to claim seats first. Season ticket holders can make reservations until today, with single ticket holders able through Sunday, Aug. 2. On Monday, Aug. 3, any remaining seats will be opened to the public for $22.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call 563-588-3377. Online sales at www.belltowertheater.net will begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 3.