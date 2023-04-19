NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman survived a fiery crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500 in February of 2020 — and was able to return to the track at Daytona the next August. He was lucky to be able to get back behind the wheel and not pose a safety risk to himself or other drivers. Not everyone can do that.
If you have been in intensive care, contending with a critical illness such as a heart attack, stroke or cancer, you may be eager to get back behind the wheel. It helps you go to work, shop, see friends, and get to doctor appointments more easily. But it may not be a smart move. Around 60% of adults have persistent problems with cognition, emotional well-being and/or physical functioning — called post-intensive care syndrome — after a critical illness, according to a new study in JAMA Network Open. Researchers looked at 196 patients who had critical illness and found that 16 of them resumed driving a month after they left the hospital — but half of those folks tested at risk for cognitive impairment (a serious impediment to safe driving).
So how do you know if you’re ready to drive again? Ask your doctor about getting an assessment of your cognition, mood, physical strength and flexibility. Work with a physical therapist to improve coordination and reaction time. Start slowly: When your doc says it’s OK, practice with a copilot. Driving again has enormous emotional and practical benefits, but you want to do it safely.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.
His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
