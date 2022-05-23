You may think of a cat nap as a short snooze, but cats are actually super-sleepers, often slumbering for 12 to 18 hours a day. That’s healthy for them, but for humans, sleeping more than an hour while the sun shines can be a sign of developing liver problems, according to a study in BMC Gastroenterology. It found that compared with folks who don’t nap, those who slept for 60 minutes or more in the daytime have a 200% increased risk for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — a potentially serious condition that afflicts an estimated 25% of U.S. adults and often goes undiagnosed. So, if you’re taking hour-long snoozes during the day, inform your doctor so she/he can check for NAFLD and, if needed, help you manage it.
From long naps to long COVID-19. 10% to 30% of folks who’ve had COVID-19 will develop long COVID-19. They have a 63% increased risk of heart attack and a 52% increased risk of stroke, compared with folks who never caught the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says breathing exercises; sitting aerobic and strength-building exercises, initially, and then walking and standing workouts; and the use of medications such as anti-hypertensives can help reduce your risks. Talk to your doc about an individually tailored rehabilitation routine.
Quick tip: A new study finds that mindfulness training helps relieve chronic pain and reduces misuse of opioids for almost half of folks who give it a try. Discover MORE (Mindfulness-Oriented Recovery Enhancement) at socialwork.utah.edu. Also, try the free “Unwinding by Sharecare” app.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
