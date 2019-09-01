The following is a sample of major events in larger venues within driving distance of the tri-state area. For most, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets.
Cedar Rapids
U.S. Cellular Center
(319-398-5211, uscellularcenter.com)
Disturbed, midnight Oct. 9. $49.50-$89.50.
For King & Country, 7 p.m. Nov. 8. $23-$203.
Iowa City
The Englert
(319-688-2653, www.englert.org)
Justin Furstenfeld, 8 p.m. Sept. 5. $30-$45.
Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock and Roll Revue, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $35-$55.
Soccer Mommy, 8 p.m. Sept. 18. $16-$18.
Joseph, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $20-$99.
Elizabeth Moen, 8 p.m. Sept. 21. $10-$15.
Black Violin, 7 p.m. Sept. 22. $10-$37.50.
Becca Mancari, Sept. 27. $12-$15.
Mat Kearney, 8 p.m. Oct. 15. $32.50-$55.
An evening with Branford Marsalis, 8 p.m. Oct. 16. $20-$65.
John Hiatt, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. $39.50-$69.50.
Marc Broussard, 7 p.m. Oct. 23. $28.50 adults, $15 students.
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, 8 p.m. Oct. 30. $36.50-$56.50.
The Talbott Brothers, 8 p.m. Nov. 7. $12-$15.
Wilco, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. $42-$58.
Madison
Barrymore Theatre
(608-241-8633, www.barrymorelive.com)
The High Kings, 8 p.m. Sept. 5. $20 advance, $25 day of show.
Steel Pulse, 8 p.m. Sept. 17. $30 advance, $35 day of show.
Crash Test Dummies, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $35.
The Wailers, 8 p.m. Oct. 12. $26 advance, $30 day of show.
John Hiatt, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. $45.
Joshua Radin & The Weepies, 8 p.m. Oct. 23. $23, $33, $43.
Ryan Bingham, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. $45, $35, $25.
Arlo Guthrie, 8 p.m. Nov. 9. $45.
Wood Brothers, 8 p.m. Nov. 15. TBA.
Quad Cities
Adler Theater
(563-326-8500, www.adlertheatre.com/events)
Gordon Lightfoot, 8 p.m. Sept. 23. $30, $45, $60, $75.
Goo Goo Dolls, 8 p.m. Nov. 6. $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, $79.50.
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13. $59, $69, $79, $89.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. $88, $75, $65.
The Texas Tenors, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12. $35, $45, $55, $65.
TaxSlayer Center
(309-764-2000, www.taxslayercenter.com)
Steely Dan, 7 p.m. Sept. 4. $29.50, $39.50, $69.50, $99.50.
Godsmack, 7 p.m. Sept. 22. $35, $45, $62.
Ghost, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. $69.50, $59.50, $49.40. $29.50.
Miranda Lambert, with Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde, 7 p.m. Oct. 24. $38.75, $53.75, $83.75, $93.75.
Slayer, 6 p.m. Nov. 14. $29.50, $46, $55, $69.
Old Dominion, 7 p.m. Nov. 23. $38, $48, $68.
Wisconsin Dells
Crystal Grand Music Theatre
(877-987-6487, www.crystalgrand.com)
Charley Pride, 3 p.m. Sept. 14. $50.95-$66.95.
Justin Moore, 8 p.m., Sept. 20. $19.95-$150.
REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Sept. 28. $59.95-$150.
Joe Nichols, 8 p.m. Oct. 4. $19.95-$150.
Natalie Grant, 8 p.m. Oct. 11. $19.95-$45.95.
George Thorogood and the Destroyers, 8 p.m. Oct. 18. $19.95-$150.
Josh Turner, 8 p.m. Nov. 2. $19.95-$150.
Jo Dee Messina, 8 p.m. Nov. 9. $19.95-$150.
Vince Neil, 8 p.m. Nov. 16. $19.95-$150.
Oak Ridge Boys, 8 p.m. Dec. 21. $26.95-$40.95.
America, 8 p.m. Feb. 1. $19.95-$150.
Bill Anderson, 3 p.m. Feb. 8. $19.95-$49.95.
Molly Hatchet, 8 p.m. March 21. $19.95-$100.
Others
• Chicago Allstate Arena
(847-635-6601), www.allstatearena.com
• Chicago Theatre
(312-462-6300), www.thechicagotheatre.com
• Chicago House of Blues
(312-923-2000), www.houseofblues.com
• Chicago Akoo Theatre at Rosemont (Rosemont Theatre)
(847-671-5100), www.rosemonttheatre.com
• Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena
(515-564-8000), www.iowaeventscenter.com