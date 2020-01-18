SINSINAWA, Wis. — Natura Divina, an outdoor gathering celebrating the Celtic feast days of Imbolc and Candlemas, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
The event is centered on honoring the sacred cycles of the year with fire and ritual, community and song and prayer and contemplation. It also will draw on the liturgical calendar, Celtic spirituality and its feasts.
Those attending should meet inside the main entrance. From there, the group will proceed outdoors.
No registration is required, and a free will offering will be accepted.
For more information, contact Coordinator of Ecological Programming Eric Anglada at 608-748-4411, eric.anglada@gmail.com or visit
moundcenter.