STOCKTON, Ill. — A free concert will be presented by the Riverview Center later this week.

Joe Blanchard, Joie Wales and Laura McDonald will perform at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Woodbine Bend.

The all-ages event also will include food trucks and a cash bar.

Proceeds will benefit Riverview Center and provide services to survivors of domestic violence.

Tags

Recommended for you