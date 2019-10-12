The next Friends ’N Faith gathering will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Immanuel Church, 1795 Jackson St.
The program will be given by Kim Miller, owner of Sweat ’n Boutique, 3340 Center Grove Drive. The shop carries accessories, clothes, essential oils, jewelry, soaps, infared saunas, weighted blankets and more.
Music will be provided by Vera Louise Tippe, of Dubuque. The speaker will be Dubuquer Mary Lou Mauss, whose topic will be “Hey God, It’s Me Again.”
Refreshments will be served. The cost is $6.
Reservations can be made by calling the church at 563-582-5168; Irene at 563-582-8179; or Maurine at 563-221-1436.