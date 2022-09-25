As school begins, I’m musing about libraries — my form of church. How radically they’ve changed since I hightailed it up to the library as a kid, seeking information about Pilgrims or the Bubonic plague.
I had to laugh recently when I told my librarian daughter, Kate, how thrilled I was as a young writer when I first saw my name in “Readers Guide to Periodical Literature.”
She had only a vague notion of what that was. It’s been mostly replaced by “EBSCO,” which provides vetted information from trusted sources. (I like to think Kate’s career choice was influenced by walking up to the library with me and her brothers as a kid, then pulling our red wagon home filled with books and a sleepy toddler.)
Today’s librarian is unlikely to be an elderly lady shushing patrons, but instead a person of either gender — perhaps with a pierced eyebrow or tattoo — who helps patrons from all walks of life. He or she will assist with various needs, be it income tax forms or a book that requires sleuthing because the chief clue is that its cover is blue.
The library also offers shelter from the elements, food provided in partnership with human services organizations, story time for kids and help finding jobs. Happily, overdue fines have been abolished by many libraries because they impact lower income people harder and because books are more likely to be returned without fines.
Librarians’ work can be heartrending. They sometimes have to wake up sleeping patrons who are down-and-out — these patrons could lose consciousness or even die without the staff realizing it. And when someone calls for driving directions while driving, the librarian will likely urge them to pull off the road first to avoid distraction.
The librarian’s role is priest-like in its privacy. I learned this when I was researching the Villisca ax murders of 1912 on microfilm at the jewel in Dubuque’s crown, its gorgeous Carnegie-Stout Public Library. After weeks of sleuthing, I mentioned to quintessential librarian Maeve Clark that I was working on a play about the tragedy. She remarked that it wouldn’t have been kosher for her to ask.
My daughter says it is rewarding when patrons who have moved away come back and visit children’s librarians from when their kids were little. It warms librarians’ hearts to realize they helped shape young lives. Librarians also rejoice when people who camped out in the library while studying for exams or applying for work stop by to say they passed the bar or landed their dream job.
Long live the library, changing with the times, yet a testament to the age-old power of story and a sanctuary for people in intellectual or practical need.
Christian, a former Dubuquer, is an Ames, Iowa, writer.
