February typically is known for being the month of Valentines, with candy hearts and boxes filled to the brim with chocolates.
However, for some, the month marks something else: A love for libraries.
I remember my mom taking me to a library for the first time. I saw rows and rows of books stacked upon each other. It was mind-blowing for me to comprehend that I could read any book that was there.
Since then, going to the library has become a part of my monthly routine.
According to the Pew Research Center, about eight in 10 adults believe that public libraries help them find trustworthy and reliable information. Approximately the same amount also said that libraries help them learn new things from the resources they provide.
Local libraries also have become home to book clubs, art shows, internet access and staff always ready to help patrons.
What’s not to love?
In the spirit of Library Lovers Month, and due to so many picking up a book or two throughout their time spent at home amid COVID-19, I decided to interview a handful of local librarians to see what they had to say about their favorite book.
“My favorite novel is ‘Pachinko,’ by Min Jin Lee. This story is about a sweeping epic following four generations of a Korean family living through Japanese colonization and warfare. The main character, Sunja, and her descendants grapple with living in exile from their homeland while facing poverty, discrimination and trauma. I love books with a strong complex, and this story has many.” — Jenna Diedrich, Galena (Ill.) Public Library director
“I love ‘The Book Thief,’ by Markus Zusak. The author’s use of words amazed me. Death narrates the story of Liesel, a young orphan girl who goes to live with foster parents. Her foster father teaches her to read, and she falls in love with books. Her situation becomes more dangerous after she saves a book from a Nazi bonfire, and later, her foster family hides a young Jewish boy in their cellar. It’s a beautiful and moving story set in Germany during World War II. The book is a powerful and unique story that stayed with me long after I had finished it.” — Anne Williams, Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School librarian
“I really liked ‘This Tender Land,’ a novel by William Ken Krueger. ‘This Tender Land’ is the story of four orphaned children that escape from an American Indian boarding school during the Great Depression. The kids canoe down the Mississippi River in search of a new home and meet some interesting characters along the way. Last year, my dad became very sick with cancer, and he spent a lot of time just resting and reading. I picked this book out for him, and he loved it, so I borrowed it from him when he was done. It was fun to feel connected to my dad through the books we read.” — Jessie Lee-Jones, Platteville (Wis.) Public Library librarian
“I could not put down ‘I’ll Give You the Sun,’ by Jandy Nelson. Nelson does characterization well. Jude and Noah are twins and are very close. Then, something happens, and they grow apart. The story is told from the perspective of Noah as a 13-year-old and Jude as a 16-year-old, as you piece together their story of love, family and grief. (The author) knows how to weave the story together and how to make every character human. We can totally relate to each of them — their motives, their dreams and their flaws.” — Jean Bontemps, Dubuque Senior High School teacher librarian
“I read ‘The Witch of Blackbird Pond,’ by Elizabeth Speare in my fifth-grade year. In 1687 in Connecticut, Kit Tyler, feeling out of place in the Puritan household of her aunt, befriends an old woman considered a witch by the community and suddenly finds herself standing trial for witchcraft. Along the way, she meets Nat Eaton, who turns out to be her true love. It was the book that made me become a reader. It has history, friendship and romance — everything you would want in a good book.” — Danielle Day, Carnegie-Stout Public Library youth services manager
“I enjoyed ‘The Count of Monte Cristo.’ You really get sucked into the story and what happens with the characters. Edmond Dantes is a man with everything going for him: A job working as a merchant sailor and a fiancée that he’s excited to marry. His world turns upside down when he is imprisoned. I read this book when I was in high school from my school’s library. It is such an interesting book full of adventure, justice and revenge.” — Jamie Byerly, Clarke University reference and instruction librarian