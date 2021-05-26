If your birthday is today: Underestimating the extent of your plans will become an ongoing aggravation. Size up situations before you get going, and modify any plans that need adjustment. Discipline and moderation will lead to success.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Strive to advance. Don't take shortcuts when precision and detail are required. Pace yourself and leave nothing to chance, and you will overcome any obstacle you encounter along the way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Explore new possibilities, but don't buy into something without doing your homework. Underlying issues in a bureaucratic situation will limit your ability to build a secure base.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take a moment to digest what's going on around you, then make your move. Take the lead, and don't slow down until you are happy with what you achieve.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Ease into whatever you want to pursue. Size up what you have to work with, then implement changes that are in sync with trends. Refuse to let personal matters slow you down.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Reflect upon the lessons of experience. Rise above any meddling or misinformation you encounter. You have no time to waste, and a good chance of success. Be smart and alert.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Pick up the pace, and don't stop until you feel you have accomplished what you set out to do. Discipline is necessary, along with vision and sound instincts.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Consider your relationships with others and how they operate. Question those who try to muddy situations or manipulate what others do, and it will be easier to navigate your way to victory.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be open to creative concepts and doing things differently. An opportunity will need tweaking, but will ultimately provide you with something concrete.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take a gander at what's happening globally, and you'll gain perspective regarding your next move. Protecting your home and family will put your mind at ease and lead to a better future.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Stop, assess and rethink your strategy. Don't take unnecessary risks. Information will be vague and making a good decision will be difficult. Focus on self-improvement where you can make headway.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take better care of your money, possessions and documents. Use common sense, and talk through worrisome matters with someone you trust to give you sound advice. Strive for stability.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Do things your way. Make up your mind instead of letting someone step in and take charge. Change begins with you. Size up whatever situation you face, and construct a solid plan.
