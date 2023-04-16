Take it from Kansas in its seminal 1977 classic, “Dust in the wind”: “Nothing lasts forever but the earth and sky.”
And unfortunately, the same is true for many beloved snacks, sweets and libations from years gone by. From Dunkaroos to McDonald’s Onion Nuggets, you can’t pick a discontinued item without running into mobs of people online advocating for its return.
Sometimes, that passion can move mountains — or at least mountains of beef filling, in the case of the Beefy Crunch Movement. This group, perhaps the best-named movement since Beethoven’s first in Symphony No. 5, is 66,000 people strong and directly responsible for the return of Taco Bell’s discontinued Beefy Crunch Burrito to a menu near you.
Recommended for you
I don’t know that I’m passionate enough about any of the following products to found a cult around it, but here are a few items I’ve been known to think of wistfully — and one that can remain retired.
SqueezePops
While there have been a variety of brands responsible for producing this goo-ie goodness, Hubba Bubba’s was always my particular favorite.
I’ve never had much of a sweet tooth — salty snacks are my Achilles heel — but SqueezePops were among the few exceptions. A triangular tube filled with sticky, flavored goo and surmounted by a cap that, for all the world, looked like an inverted nipple might not sound great, but I couldn’t get enough of them.
There are a few off-brand versions floating around still, but nothing is quite like the old Hubba Bubba version. Preferably cherry flavored.
Pizzarias Pizza Chips
Sometimes, you don’t miss something until it’s been pointed out it’s gone, which is the case for these masterpieces of flavored-fried-goodness.
I’ve never been much of a fan of Pizza Pringles or the various pizza-flavored Combos — I generally don’t like Pringles and the Combos taste more cheesy than pizza-y — leaving a hole in my snacking that’s never quite been filled.
Pizzarias were the perfect mix of crunch-to-flavor-ratio and they had a definitive pizza taste that’s yet to be equaled. They were, for many years, a favored after-school snack.
While they no longer grace a chip aisle near you, they’ll always live on in my heart.
Vault
One last foray in the world of sweet treats.
Vault was a Coca-Cola product from the 2000s that, to me, tasted very much like the legendary 1990s soda, Surge, with one key exception: It was sugar-free.
As a teenager I was forced to give up my Surge habit upon my diagnosis as a Type 1 diabetic. Several years later, I discovered Vault, the hidden Surge successor and would enjoy a bottle from time to time.
Unfortunately, while Surge has benefited from periodic revivals, Vault has been relegated to the recycling bin of history.
McDonald’s Onion Nuggets
I’d never heard of this discontinued Mickey-Ds item until doing research for this column. While I’m a devotee of fried-onion sides — from onion rings to blooming onions — I just wanted to point out that putting the words “onion” and “nugget” together is about as appetizing as calling a baked potato a “dirt tuber.”
Taco Bell’s Grilled Stufft Burrito
While I was a fan of Taco Bell’s Grilled Stufft Burrito back in the day, I mention it here purely for this anecdote: In high school a partially eaten steak Grilled Stufft Burrito accidentally got pushed under the couch in a friend’s room. Fast forward a few weeks and the boys and I are trying to track down a suspicious smell in that very same room when we discovered the source.
Sliding it out from beneath the couch flap, it had turned an electric shade of blue thanks to a generous supply of fuzzy mold. Perhaps this one is safer as a memory.
Squeezit
I never understood the appeal of this one. Squeezits were fruit-flavored juices that came in plastic bottles with a twist-off plastic cap that was perfect for a little chew before squeezin’ the bejeezus out of the bottle to drink your sugar water.
Even as a kid, I didn’t see much appeal to them. They always tasted exceedingly artificial to me, perhaps exacerbated by the fact that no one ever seemed to refrigerate them back in the day. They were always just sitting in people’s pantries or on the floor waiting to confer a sugar rush like unto the force of Niagara Falls.
They always reminded me of giant versions of those wax bottle soda candies, and let me tell you, I wasn’t champing at the bit for more fluid ounces of that oddly flavored filling.
While I don’t know which
of my favored treats is next on the chopping block — you’ll have to pry those Gardetto’s Special Request Garlic Rye Chips out of
my cold, dead hands — I can always take solace in the fact that I’m not the only hankering for their return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.