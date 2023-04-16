Take it from Kansas in its seminal 1977 classic, “Dust in the wind”: “Nothing lasts forever but the earth and sky.”

And unfortunately, the same is true for many beloved snacks, sweets and libations from years gone by. From Dunkaroos to McDonald’s Onion Nuggets, you can’t pick a discontinued item without running into mobs of people online advocating for its return.

Recommended for you

Email Anthony at

tony.frenzel@thmedia.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.