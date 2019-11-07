Event: “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure”
Times/dates: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 19-20.
Site: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: Tickets start at $19, plus fees, and are available at the Five Flags Center box office or at www.ticketmaster.com. A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages are available, starting at $95. The package includes premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard and an after-show meet-and-greet with “PAW Patrol Live!” walk-around characters.
Online: www.pawpatrollive.com
Synopsis
Mayor Goodway is getting everything ready for a Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an adventure. Things get “ruff” when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears, Tracker. Using their heroic rescue skills, problem-solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day.
Tidbits
- The show follows the first live show, “PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue,” now in its fourth season.
- “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” includes two acts and an intermission and incorporates a costume approach to help bring the pups to life on stage.
- The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles during their mission.