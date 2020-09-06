It’s been a while since we’ve had amusing health news, but I would like to bring us back to a time when the Iowa Department of Public Health was not fending off a pandemic and more interested in your butt.
In the early 2010s, the department launched a campaign to increase colorectal screenings, especially among that oh-so-hard-to-reach demographic — men older than 50.
“We realize colorectal cancer is not something that naturally comes up in conversation,” said one public health official. “Nobody wants to go there.”
But people go to bars and drink — at least they used to — so on a shoestring budget, a department graphics artist crafted beer coasters with an “eye-catching difference.” Bare rear ends.
Two designs were a spanking hit.
With freckles shaded to look like meteoroid impacts, a pale booty is cleverly disguised to resemble our dusty lunar companion.
A suggestive crack peeks out from behind the caption that reads, “Cheers! Looks like a full moon.”
The department exhausted its supply of another coaster that most certainly depicts a biker from a Harley gang.
A portrait of a raised buttocks fills the frame. A rosy heart is tattooed on the right cheek.
“Bottoms up!” it says. “Time for your colorectal exam! Don’t worry, they’ve seen one before.”
A captive audience. A provocative ice-breaker. I imagine the discussions that ensued over cold brews.
“The last time I had a scope stuck inside my fanny, they found some polyps ... So, how’s your wife?”
I’m unsure whether Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appreciates inked bums, but I bet that a bit of humor could be strategically employed for other health initiatives.
How about encouraging the wearing of face masks?
One coaster might convey the joy of cashing a check at your local bank. Cloak yourself in a neckerchief like a rancher from a Western and gaze out onto a sea of nervous grins.
Or, how about slipping on a pair of sunglasses and a microfiber neck gaiter so you can power walk unrecognized past that angry neighbor who your disturbed dalmatian bit?
And don’t forget video games. Coasters that showcase Mortal Kombat’s line of shadowy projectile-flinging ninjas could come in a collectible set.
A perfect stocking-stuffer for your quarantined tween.
A special-edition coffee coaster might remind you of fond mornings at the office — back when we worked at those — when you were greeted by your boss’ oily breath as he reminded you to turn in those expense reports.
If this strategy proves effective, while the pandemic rages on, we might, underneath veiled faces, cease to notice our persistent grimaces.