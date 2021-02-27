Shalom Spirituality Center will host several virtual events through March, according to a press release.
- "Scripture in Times of Disruption" will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. Facilitated by Sr. Sarah Kohles, OSF, the program will offer an opportunity for participants to encounter the Bible anew and consider its connection to their lives. Kohles is a scripture scholar, with a Ph.D. from Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, Calif., and a Master of Arts degree from Catholic Theological Union. She has served as an adjunct professor at Loras College and Wartburg Theological Seminary, both in Dubuque. To register, email info@shalomretreats.org.
- International Women’s Day Book Discussion: Thea Bowman will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 8, via Zoom. Facilitated by Sr. Pat Clemen, OSF, the program will honor Bowman, an African American born in 1937 in Yazoo City, Miss., whose mission was to share her cultural heritage and the Gospel of Jesus Christ through song, prayer, teaching and preaching. The cost is $6 for the discussion and does not include the book, available through River Lights Bookstore. Registration and payment is due by Friday, March 5, by calling 563-582-3592 or by visiting shalomretreats.org.
- Faith Writers: Monthly Writer’s Group will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16, April 20 and May 18, via Zoom. Facilitated by Mary Potter Kenyon, the group will allow time to share up to two pages of writing, with an opportunity for feedback and critique from other members. For more information, email Kenyon at mkenyon@shalomretreats.org.
- Spring Coffee Chat: “Sisterhood of Spring,” with Lori Apel, Canticle of Creation Center director, will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, via Zoom. The cost is $10. Register and pre-pay by Friday, March 19, by calling 563-582-3592 or by visiting shalomretreats.org.
- "Abide In Me: Living in God’s Word" will take place at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, March 29 and April 5, 12, 19 and 26, via Zoom. Facilitated by Kenyon, the program invites participants to breathe in the Word of God with reflections, lectio divina and group discussion. It will use the Macrina Wiederkehr's book, "Abide: Keeping Vigil with the Word of God." The cost is $25 per person and does not include book. Register and pre-pay by Friday, March 26, by calling 563-582-3592 or by visiting shalomretreats.org.