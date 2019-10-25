MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St., will host a production of the Thornton Wilder play, “Our Town,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
The performances are a joint effort between Maquoketa Art Experience, Layers of Maquoketa and the Peace Pipe Players.
Tickets are free but must be obtained at the Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce or Osterhaus Pharmacy. There is a limit of four tickets per transaction.
For more information, call 563-652-9925, email maq.art.exp@gmail.com or visit