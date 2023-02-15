If your birthday is today: Reach out to the person who brings out the best in you. Joint ventures will help you achieve the most. Emotions will run high this year, especially concerning shared expenses and money.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A budget-friendly plan will ease stress and help you meet your demands. Don't let what others decide to do cost you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Consider the long-term effects before making a move. Educate yourself and keep your emotions out of your final decision. Be sure to update documents that need it.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look at what's possible and plan your strategy. Don't count on others to live up to their promises. Rely on your intelligence and skills.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Pick up the slack and do your best. No need to get worked up over something you cannot change. Prepare to initiate plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put yourself on the line and show everyone what you can do. Concentrate on what's meaningful to you. Prepare for your success instead of helping everyone else reach their goals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't overthink matters; you will achieve your objective without interruption. Simplicity is the key to getting where you want to go.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Treat people with fragile egos carefully. Offer compliments. Pay it forward, and you will reap the rewards. Your input will be crucial.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put your differences with others aside. Choose peace over chaos. Don't hide your feelings. Speak up and find out where you stand.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Attending a conference or spending quality time with someone who shares your interests will broaden your awareness and help you recognize how to make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Having a way to pursue a career you enjoy will increase your awareness of what's possible. Discipline and hard work will pay off.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't expect things to run smoothly. Emotional confusion will surface. Look for a unique way to solve problems. Exercise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take a leadership position and ask questions. You'll find a way to use your energy and discipline. Put time aside for pleasure. Don't be afraid to make use of someone's ideas or skills.
