If your birthday is today: Have patience and wait to see what others plan to do before you barrel ahead on your own. Keeping the peace and maintaining a standard of living will be necessary this year.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Give no one reason to doubt you or question what you plan to do next. Work toward maintaining a stable environment using intelligence and well-thought-out plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Touch base with someone making changes or doing something that interests you. Find out all you can and consider how you can follow suit. Share your intentions and feelings.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A responsible attitude will divert trouble. Avoid unrealistic people. Refuse to let your emotions lead you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't get into a conversation with anyone looking for a fight. Concentrate on personal change and a healthy lifestyle.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Trust your skills, and move forward with enthusiasm. Fine-tuning what you already have in place will be more effective than changing direction. Be loyal to the right people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't turn down help from someone experienced. Turn a partnership into an opportunity to use your skills and knowledge uniquely.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be careful how you handle situations at home and at work. Someone will take what you say or do the wrong way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Let experience be your guide to a better life. Talk with like-minded people, and you'll come up with a plan that will benefit everyone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Avoid joint ventures or shared expenses. Protect your meaningful relationships. Conversations can resolve issues.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Collect information, find out where everyone stands and look for alternative solutions within the guidelines of any rules you face.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Use your intelligence to counter any attempt to take advantage of you. Keep socialization and entertainment to a minimum.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Stick close to home and make changes that will lower your overhead and add to your comfort and convenience. Let go of things you no longer need. Romance is encouraged.
April 8
