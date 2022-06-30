The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra has announced its 64th season, returning to its traditional concert schedule after a two-year abbreviated schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ensemble will perform five classics concerts that aim to explore music’s connection to the natural world, as well as a spring family concert and holiday concerts at Dubuque’s Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
The orchestra will return to the Mississippi Moon Bar at the Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque, for its annual Ultimate Rock Hits and Ultimate Country Hits concerts. It also will return to the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens for its free annual Summer Melodies concert as part of the Dubuque Arts Council’s Music in the Gardens series.
Season tickets are available, with packages of three, four or five classics concerts.
Tickets are available by calling 563-557-1677 or by visiting the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra office, 2728 Asbury Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Single tickets will be available beginning on Monday, Aug. 15, and can be purchased at the Five Flags Center box office or through Ticketmaster.com. Single tickets to Ultimate Rock Hits and Ultimate Country Hits will be available in the fall through the Diamond Jo Casino box office.
For more information, visit DubuqueSymphony.org.
Schedule
Classics 1:
“The Nightingale”
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
Site: Five Flags Theater.
Program: Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, Bach, featuring Eleanor Bartsch and Ariana Kim, violins; “Duet of the Nightingales,” Laura Schwendinger, featuring Bartsch and Kim; Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Brahms.
Classics 2: “Crouching Tiger”
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Site: Five Flags Theater.
Program: “The Wasps Overture,” Ralph Vaughan Williams; Tan Dun Crouching Tiger Concerto for cello and chamber orchestra, featuring Philip Bergman, cello; Sinfonietta No. 1, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson; Symphony No. 35 in D, “Haffner,” Mozart.
Classics 3: “Birds Fly, We Dance”
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
Site: Five Flags Theater.
Program: “Tico Tico No Fubá (Sparrow in the Cornmeal),” Zequinha de Abreu; Sinfonía Buenos Aires, Astor Piazzolla; “Elegía Andina,” Gabriela Lena Frank; “Huapango,” Jose Pablo Moncayo; Danzón No. 2, Arturo Márquez, featuring the Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra alongside the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
Classics 4: “Carnival of the Animals”
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
Site: Five Flags Theater.
Program: Symphony in C Major, Georges Bizet; “Carnival of the Animals,” Camille Saint-Saëns/Coley, featuring Heartland Marimba Quartet; Concerto for Marimba Quartet and Orchestra, Kevin Romanski, featuring Heartland Marimba Quartet.
Classics 5:
“Human Nature”
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
Site: Five Flags Theater.
Program: “Seven O’Clock Shout,” Valerie Coleman; Piano Concerto No. 2, Rachmaninoff, featuring Ilya Yakushev, piano; Symphony No. 4, Tchaikovsky.
Additional concert dates
Holiday Family Concert: Saturday, Dec. 3.
Holiday Concerts: Saturday, Dec. 3; Sunday, Dec. 4.
Ultimate Rock Hits: Friday, Jan. 13; Saturday, Jan. 14.
Spring Family Concert: Saturday, March 4.
Ultimate Country Hits: Friday, May 19; Saturday, May 20.
Summer Melodies: Sunday, June 25.
