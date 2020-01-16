Event: “Pinocchio,” Live at Heritage Center Family Series, presented by Missoula Children’s Theatre.
Times/date: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $15 for the general public; $13 for alumni, military and veterans; $9 for children and students; $4 lap seat available with purchase of an adult ticket for ages 3 and younger. A Family 4-Pack is available, which admits two adults and two children to the performance for $29. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Synopsis
Geppetto fashions a puppet in the image of a small boy. As the lonely and kind woodcarver works far into the night, he is not aware the wood under his chisel came from the trunk of an enchanted tree. But the Blue Fairy, who watches from afar, knows and gives that puppet the gift of life. Join Pinocchio on his adventures as he learns there are no shortcuts on the road to becoming a real, live boy.
Tidbits
- The performances will come to life with more than 50 local students participating in Missoula Children’s Theatre original musical adaptation.
- The performances are approximately 60 minutes in length.
- There will be an opportunity to meet performers in the lobby following the shows.
- Special event support is being provided by the City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department.
- Patrons can celebrate “Pinocchio” in the weeks leading up to the performances with “Page to Stage,” an interactive program that provides free activities inspired by Family Series performances, at the Dubuque County Library District’s Epworth, Farley and Peosta branches. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade can make hand puppets and marionettes, as well as receive one free children’s ticket voucher for “Pinocchio.” Register at www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us
- or 563-582-0008.