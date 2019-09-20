'Rent'

The 20th anniversary tour of the musical “RENT” will come to the University of Dubuque for a pair of performances on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 2-3, as part of the Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.

Event: “RENT,” 20th Anniversary Tour, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Thursday, Oct. 3.

Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.

Cost: $49-$75 for the general public in advance, $54-$80 the day of the show; $39-$65 for alumni, military and veterans in advance, $44-$70 the day of the show; $24.50 for children and students in advance, $29.50 the day of the show. Discounted tickets can be added to a flexible season ticket package, or single tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.

  • In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway and forever changed the landscape of American theater. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s “RENT” continues to cross generations.
  • A re-imagining of Puccini’s opera “La Bohème,” “RENT” follows a year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out.
  • The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on Feb. 13, 1996, to rave reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996.
  • “RENT” went on to earn the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
  • A free CyberCafé Knapp Stage pre-show concert featuring Melanie Devaney will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Devaney is a folk-Americana singer-songwriter from Epworth, Iowa, who has garnered a national reputation. Her songs include stories from her life’s adventures and the cast of characters she has met and created along the way.

