Event: “RENT,” 20th Anniversary Tour, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Thursday, Oct. 3.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $49-$75 for the general public in advance, $54-$80 the day of the show; $39-$65 for alumni, military and veterans in advance, $44-$70 the day of the show; $24.50 for children and students in advance, $29.50 the day of the show. Discounted tickets can be added to a flexible season ticket package, or single tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
- In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway and forever changed the landscape of American theater. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s “RENT” continues to cross generations.
- A re-imagining of Puccini’s opera “La Bohème,” “RENT” follows a year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out.
- The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on Feb. 13, 1996, to rave reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996.
- “RENT” went on to earn the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
- A free CyberCafé Knapp Stage pre-show concert featuring Melanie Devaney will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Devaney is a folk-Americana singer-songwriter from Epworth, Iowa, who has garnered a national reputation. Her songs include stories from her life’s adventures and the cast of characters she has met and created along the way.