Placido Domingo resigns from Los Angeles Opera
SAN FRANCISCO — Opera star Placido Domingo resigned Wednesday as general director of the Los Angeles Opera and withdrew from all future performances, following multiple allegations from women who say the legendary tenor sexually harassed them there and at opera companies around the country over a period of decades.
Domingo’s departure from LA Opera raises questions about his career in the United States, where he has been removed or has stepped down from all scheduled appearances since the allegations were first published last month.
Domingo said in a statement that his ability to continue at LA Opera was “compromised” by the accusations against him.
“I hold Los Angeles Opera very dearly to my heart and count my work to create and build it as among my most important legacies,” said Domingo, 78, who helped found the company in the 1980s and is credited with raising its international profile. “However, recent accusations that have been made against me in the press have created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised.”
Domingo had been scheduled to headline six performances of “Roberto Devereux” in February and March.
New York City judge denies bail for R. Kelly
NEW YORK — A federal judge in New York City has denied bail to R&B singer R. Kelly in his sex-abuse case.
Kelly didn’t attend the hearing on Wednesday on a defense motion asking for his release on bond. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly agreed with prosecutors that he’s a flight risk and a potential threat to witnesses.
He remains detained in Chicago, where he faces related charges. A judge there hasn’t ruled on a request to reconsider releasing him on bond.
Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, is accused of using his fame to recruit young women and girls for illegal sexual activity.
The New York judge set a trial date of May 18. That would follow a trial in Chicago scheduled to begin on April 27.