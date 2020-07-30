Dubuque’s Fly-By-Night Productions will present three virtual performances of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” followed by discussions.
Acts 1 and 2 will take place Thursday, Aug. 13. Acts 3 and 4 will take place Thursday, Sept. 10. Act 5 and Induction will take place Thursday, Oct. 8.
All performances will be at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
The cast will be all female to investigate, question and interpret Shakespeare’s seemingly misogynistic play.
Each session will involve a 45-minute performance, followed by a moderated panel discussion involving the actresses.
Sunil Malapati will serve as the series director and moderator.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/yywf7ldn.