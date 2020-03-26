If your birthday is today: Concentrate on what you can do for others and for yourself. Less talk and more action will bring about positive change. Discipline and hard work will pave the way to success. Let your experience help you open doors that have not been accessible in the past.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) An objective attitude will help you avoid trouble. Listen and assess situations before you share your opinion. Approach new topics with curiosity and the desire to learn. Adopt a healthy lifestyle.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Others will judge you on your performance as both a leader and a team player. Be prepared to take full responsibility and to fine-tune the ultimate product.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't lose sight of your goal, or you will end up procrastinating instead of accomplishing. An unexpected question will leave you in a vulnerable position. Be honest and concise with your response.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) If you use your imagination on the job, you will impress someone overseeing what you do. Take an authoritative stance if you want to receive more responsibility. Personal gain is apparent.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Attend events to connect with people in higher positions. The more contacts you make, the easier it will be to get ahead. Being in the right place at the right time will lead to success.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Reevaluate what you want. Being precise when working toward personal or professional goal will help you implement a successful plan.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take a mental health day, or learn something that will help you find a more enjoyable job. Keep in mind that you can be moderate and still have a good time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Let your heart rule your head, and follow your intuition. A noteworthy change at home will also bring you closer to someone you love. A healthier lifestyle is encouraged.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't let stubbornness ruin an excellent opportunity. Be prepared to take advantage of an offer. An adjustment will improve your life and give you the freedom to try something new.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Refuse to let your emotions get the better of you. Follow through with your plans. Personal growth will attract the attention of someone extraordinary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stick to a budget and avoid making hasty decisions. Joint money matters will lead to a stressful situation. A responsible attitude will stop others from taking advantage of you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Do what comes naturally. Communication and honesty will be necessary if you want to be successful in love, life and finance. A clear conscience will ease stress.
