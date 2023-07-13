Reliable, safe contraception is a boon to women, families and children, according to a Guttmacher Institute review that looked at more than 66 studies over 30 years. When couples plan to become parents, family relationships are better than when a pregnancy is unplanned.
But, apparently, it depends on what contraception is used. A new study out of Uppsala University found that women who used contraceptive pills that combined progestogen (similar to the hormone progesterone) and estrogen were 73% more likely to become depressed during the first two years of use than women using other or no forms of birth control. And, if they started using the combo-contraceptive as a teenager, they had a 130% higher incidence of depression and that depression persisted even when they stopped taking the two-hormone pill.
If you experience symptoms of depression while on the combo-pill — fatigue, apathy, sadness or mood swings — you may want to consider the lower-dose mini-pill, an extended monophasic birth control pill or non-hormonal contraception such as a copper IUD.
Recommended for you
Yeah, but how about developing a male oral contraceptive? A study published in Nature Communications found that in mice it’s possible to suppress an enzyme that makes sperm swim — and the same enzyme is what energizes human sperm. Block that enzyme and sperm can’t reach a fertilizable egg. Maybe that will become a possible option — at least three years from now. So for now, try a low-dose contraceptive vaginal ring. That’s what our expert advisors tell us to tell you. Ask your health care practitioner about it.