If your birthday is today: Don't invite trouble by letting others drag you in a direction that isn't in your best interest. Do what's best for you. Pay attention to details and always stick to the truth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Problems with electronics and equipment are apparent. Look for alternative ways to deal with any setback. A backup plan will help you stay on track.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.