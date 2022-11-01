If your birthday is today: Don't invite trouble by letting others drag you in a direction that isn't in your best interest. Do what's best for you. Pay attention to details and always stick to the truth.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Problems with electronics and equipment are apparent. Look for alternative ways to deal with any setback. A backup plan will help you stay on track.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't give up on your dreams. Call on all your resources that will give you the edge when dealing with slippery characters.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Study situations thoroughly before you act. Look for a path that sparks your imagination. A change at home will provide relief.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't let the changes others implement make you scramble to keep up. Time is on your side, so take a wait-and-see attitude.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Look over your financial and business documents to confirm everything is updated. Go the extra mile to avoid complaints.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll be a welcome addition to any group or organization you join. Your ability to get things done will put you in an important position. Do what you do best.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be secretive regarding your plans until you have everything in place. Someone will be eager to steal your thunder or take advantage of you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Ignore what others are doing and concentrate on what you are trying to establish. Refuse to let someone throw you off course.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Indulging in a creative outlet or getting involved in a cause that concerns you will bring out your passion for making a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A responsible attitude will give you the freedom to reach your goal. Don't let what others do or say get in the way. Finish what you start.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Reach out to others and you'll receive plenty of interesting information. A partnership will face some discord but will do fine once responsibilities are decided upon.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Getting out and about will lift your spirits and encourage you to engage in activities that are creative or family-oriented. A change of scenery will be enlightening.
