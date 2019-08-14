Another music personality with ties to Dubuque has been named a 2019 Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Fame inductee.
In addition to longtime Dubuque musician Johnnie Walker, Randy Chesterman, who recently moved back to the area, will receive the honor for his work as a longtime disc jockey.
Born in Dubuque, Chesterman began his radio broadcasting career in 1978 in Mason City, Iowa, working alongside Darryl Hensley, known as the Mad Hatter. After seeing the film “The Buddy Holly Story,” Chesterman helped Hensley spearhead a tribute concert at the iconic Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, including Del Shannon, Jimmy Clanton, Niki Sullivan, the Drifters and the White Sidewalls, with Wolfman Jack as the emcee.
Chesterman also is credited with launching Oldies Night at Lu’s Lounge in Clear Lake, as well as sock hops.