What's it worth on eBay? Looking for a pay phone for collecting purposes only

In a day when most of us have a telephone in our back pocket or on a lanyard around our neck, the need for a pay phone no longer exists.
When Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone in 1876, he considered his invention an intrusion on his work as a scientist and refused to have a telephone in his study. The telephone went onto revolutionize communication when the first telephones were installed in homes in the 1920s.
Public telephones were commonplace, and phone booths and enclosures came in all shapes and sizes. This one, which recently sold on eBay for $164.50, was wall-mounted and designed for visibility to maximize the usage of the pay phone that would have been attached.
The first handheld mobile phone was made by Motorola in 1973. It weighed 2.4 pounds, provided 30 minutes of talk time and required 10 hours to recharge, with a price tag of $3,995.
Today’s smart phones have become an intrusion with 97% of every person in America owning one.
A part of me wants to be like Bell and refuse to own one, but today’s never-ending need for communication does not allow that choice.
