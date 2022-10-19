If your birthday is today: Hard work, a passionate attitude and a rigorous schedule will keep you healthy, wealthy and wise. Follow your instincts, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Aim for security.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put your energy where it counts and help a person or cause. An assessment of a situation will result in ideas that are easy to implement.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Expect others to make demands of you. Be prepared to counter any situation you face with a better plan. Staying one step ahead of the crowd will give you the edge to succeed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Attending a meeting or conference will help you understand where you can make the most significant leap forward. Ask an established friend or relative for input.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Tread carefully. You'll meet with opposition if you are too vocal or aggressive. Get the facts before you take on a controversial issue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You'll find a way to overcome any obstacle. A moneymaking opportunity will lead to prosperity if you take the initiative.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Pitch in and help, but don't lecture, complain or criticize others. Kind behavior will lead to a better outcome and no hard feelings.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Apply energy where it counts, and you'll surpass your expectations. Mix business with pleasure and win favors that help you reach your goal. Lending a helping hand will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) If you want to change, get moving. Getting embroiled in emotional mayhem will slow you down and cause you to miss out on something.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Step into the spotlight and offer suggestions that benefit your community, family or work environment. Make honesty a priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Seize the moment and immerse yourself in what's trending and how you can take advantage of the situations unfolding around you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You've got more leverage than you realize. Committed action will make your opinions difficult for others to deny. Look for an opportunity.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A disciplined attitude will bring the highest return. Refuse to let anyone interfere in your progress. Push for changes that will make your life easier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.