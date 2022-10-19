If your birthday is today: Hard work, a passionate attitude and a rigorous schedule will keep you healthy, wealthy and wise. Follow your instincts, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Aim for security.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put your energy where it counts and help a person or cause. An assessment of a situation will result in ideas that are easy to implement.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.