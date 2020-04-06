SINSINAWA, Wis. — The following events have been canceled at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.

Saturday, April 18: Glass Garden Stakes and Glass Bowl/Tray workshops.

Tuesday, April 21 and 28: Spring Book Discussion — “Jayber Crow,” by Wendell Berry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Friday-Sunday, April 24-26: Yoga Retreat — Finding New Connectors to God.

Saturday, April 25: Raise the White Flag — The War against Black Hawk.

Tuesday-Wednesday, April 28-29: Women of the Bible.

Saturday, May 2: Cornerstones Lecture, with Kathleen Norris.

Some events are being rescheduled.

For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org.

Tags