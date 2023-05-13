Today is Saturday, May 13, the 133rd day of 2023. There are 232 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1607, English colonists arrived by ship at the site of what became the Jamestown settlement in Virginia (the colonists went ashore the next day).
Recommended for you
• In 1914, heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis was born in Lafayette, Ala.
• In 1917, three shepherd children reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal; it was the first of six such apparitions that the children claimed to have witnessed.
• In 1940, in his first speech as British prime minister, Winston Churchill told Parliament, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”
• In 1972, 118 people died after fire broke out at the Sennichi Department Store in Osaka, Japan.
• In 1973, in tennis’ first so-called “Battle of the Sexes,” Bobby Riggs defeated Margaret Court, 6-2, 6-1, in Ramona, Calif. (Billie Jean King soundly defeated Riggs at the Houston Astrodome that September.)
• In 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca.
In 1985, a confrontation between Philadelphia authorities and the radical group MOVE ended as police dropped a bomb onto the group’s row house, igniting a fire that killed 11 people and destroyed 61 homes.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton nominated federal appeals Judge Stephen G. Breyer to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Harry A. Blackmun; Breyer went on to win Senate confirmation.
In 2002, President George W. Bush announced that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign a treaty to shrink their countries’ nuclear arsenals by two-thirds.
In 2016, the Obama administration issued a directive requiring public schools to permit transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their chosen gender identity.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Buck Taylor is 85. Actor Harvey Keitel is 84. Author Charles Baxter is 76. Actor Zoe Wanamaker is 75. Actor Franklyn Ajaye is 74. Singer Stevie Wonder is 73. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich is 71. Actor Leslie Winston is 67. Producer-writer Alan Ball is 66. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is 59. Rock musician John Richardson is 59. Actor Tom Verica is 59. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 57. Actor Susan Floyd is 55. Actor Brian Geraghty is 48. Actor Samantha Morton is 46. Rock musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) is 44. Actor Iwan Rheon is 38. Actor-writer-director Lena Dunham is 37. Actor Robert Pattinson is 37. Actor Candice Accola King is 36. Actor Hunter Parrish is 36. Folk-rock musician Wylie Gelber (Dawes) is 35. Actor Debby Ryan is 30. Actor Tristan Pravong is 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.