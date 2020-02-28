When Danielle Moore graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in industrial and operations engineering in 2006, she knew her next step would be to secure an internship in a field often dominated by men.
When John Deere recruited Moore and offered her one, she accepted. Her plan was to make Dubuque just a brief stop on her way to establishing herself in the engineering field, to gain experience with the manufacturing giant and then move on.
“When I first moved here, I told everybody it would only be for two years,” said Moore, who was born and raised in Detroit. “It’s been almost 14.”
Moore, 35, started out as a quality engineer following her internship. Moving up the ladder, she holds the position of Order Fulfillment Processing Integration Manager.
In addition to her career, Moore has established herself as a Dubuque mainstay among nonprofit organizations in the area.
Moore lives in Asbury, Iowa, with her husband Adam, also a Deere employee, and their three sons Isaiah, 8; Elijah, 5; and Joshua, 3.
At the Dream Center in Dubuque, where Isaiah plays basketball, she volunteers as a parent advocate.
“I really believe in their mission of culture and community, academics and sports,” she said. “I wish I could help even more, but I do what I can.”
The Dream Center is dedicated to youth and family outreach. It offers life mentors, character development curriculum, family activities, an academic center and healthy meals for children and families in the community.
“I enjoy helping students stay organized and helping them with their communication skills,” Moore said.
As members of Rock of Ages Baptist Church in Dubuque, the Moores also have participated in church projects for the community.
“The church has donated filled backpacks to students for school and provided meals at Thanksgiving to those in need,” Moore said. “As members of the church, we have been privileged to participate in those kinds of projects that benefit the community.”
Moore also has volunteered with Getting Ahead in the Workplace, a program facilitated by the city that assists individuals in taking control of their future and building a foundation of resources to assist them as they plan a career path.
Moore is proud of the employee resource groups offered at John Deere. These employee-run, corporate-supported, diverse groups let employees come together around a common interest and lets the members focus on ways to help themselves, the community and the business.
Moore is vice-president of the multicultural awareness employee resource group at John Deere.
“John Deere is very supportive of these groups,” Moore said. “We have a lot of say in what we focus on and what projects we create or participate in.”
Moore also is a board member at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, a position she has held for the last four years.
“I love all of the work I do,” she said. “But I really absolutely love sitting on that board. The work they are doing in the community is amazing. I’m proud to be a part of that.”
With a busy agenda of working and volunteering, Moore doesn’t offer too many other interests when asked about what she likes to do. What she does talk about is how much she enjoys being with her husband and her boys.
“We do like to travel home to visit family,” she said. “And we like to travel to watch sports.”
Moore said her hometown of Detroit and St.
Louis, where the Moores also have family, are two of their favorite destinations.
Moore said she tries to be home to cook dinner every night, but admitted she’s not always successful.
“We don’t always eat together, depending on what’s going on,” she said. “But we try to make an effort to have Saturday or Sunday morning breakfast together, where we are actually all at the table.”
Moore said when she arrived in Dubuque to begin her John Deere internship in 2006, making a permanent home here was the farthest thing from her mind.
“But it’s home now,” she said. “And I don’t see it being anything else but that for a long time.”