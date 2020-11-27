Trebek inspires with posthumous Thanksgiving message
Beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek offered an uplifting vision for the future of the world in a video he taped shortly before his death to be aired as part of the game show’s Thanksgiving episode.
“You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” said Trebek in the prerecorded clip, which was shared Thursday on the “Jeopardy!” Twitter page.
“There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors,” Trebek continued, “and that’s a good thing.”
Trebek died Nov. 8 at age 80 following a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Trebek concluded his Thanksgiving address by encouraging viewers to “keep the faith.” He also shared his confidence that the world will “get through all of this.”
“We will be a better society because of it,” Trebek said.
His powerful message comes amid a stretch in which coronavirus cases are surging throughout the United States and other parts of the world. U.S. health officials advised people to celebrate Thanksgiving only with those whom they share a household with in an effort to curb the spread.
Trebek announced his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March 2019 and continued to tape episodes of “Jeopardy!” during his fight with the disease.
The final episode of the question-and-answer trivia program with Trebek as the host is scheduled to air on Christmas Day.
In Thursday’s tweet, “Jeopardy!” said Trebek’s Thanksgiving message is “high on our list of things to be thankful for this year.”
“We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving,” the show’s tweet continued.
‘Saturday Night Live’ rebooks Morgan Wallen
“Saturday Night Live” is giving country singer Morgan Wallen a do-over after booting him from its Oct. 10 lineup over COVID-19 safety concerns.
The “More Than My Hometown” singer will return to the sketch-comedy series for its Dec. 5 show, hosted by Jason Bateman. Wallen was replaced in October by Jack White after video clips surfaced on social media showing him partying mask-free amid tightly packed crowds in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
“Let’s try this again,” Wallen tweeted Wednesday, right after “SNL” tweeted out its planned hosts and guests for next month.
In an apology video on Instagram after his cancellation, a contrite Wallen — who recently won new artist of the year at the 2020 CMA Awards — said “SNL” honcho Lorne Michaels let him know they would find another time to make up the appearance.
“My actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” the 27-year-old said in the Oct. 7 video.
“And on a more personal note,” he added, “I think I have some growing up to do. I think I’ve lost myself a little bit. I’m trying to find joy in the wrong places and it’s left me with less joy. ... I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself.”