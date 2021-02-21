Hardcover Fiction

1. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s

2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

4. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria Books

5. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf

6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor

7. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria

8. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse, Pamela Dorman Books

9. My Year Abroad, Chang-rae Lee, Riverhead Books

10. We Run the Tides, Vendela Vida, Ecco

11. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow

12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

13. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf

14. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking

15. The Prophets, Robert Jones, Jr., Putnam

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse ,Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House

3. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.), One World

4. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S

5. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown

6. Think Again, Adam Grant, Viking

7. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders, Random House

8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

9. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Knopf

10. Wintering, Katherine May, Riverhead Books

11. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown

12. Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future, Elizabeth Kolbert, Crown

13. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown

14. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House

15. Just as I Am, Cicely Tyson, Harper

Trade Paperback Fiction

1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial

2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

3. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books

4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

5. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press

6. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

7. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage

8. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel

9. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

10. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon

11. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin

12. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

13. Kink: Stories, R.O. Kwon, Garth Greenwell (Eds.), S&S

14. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria

15. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor

Trade Paperback Nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor Books

3. The Body Is Not an Apology, Second Edition: The Power of Radical Self-Love, Sonya Renee Taylor, Berrett-Koehler

4. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin

5. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage

6. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin

7. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright

8. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

9. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World

10. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

11. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press

12. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books

13. How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell, Melville House

14. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage

15. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor

Mass Market

1. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon

2. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon

3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

4. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

5. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon

6. Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn, Avon

7. Bridgerton: To Sir Phillip, With Love, Julia Quinn, Avon

8. Bridgerton: It’s in His Kiss, Julia Quinn, Avon

9. Bridgerton: When He Was Wicked, Julia Quinn, Avon

10. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

Early and Middle Grade Readers

1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers

3. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press

4. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray

5. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books

6. The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic

7. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books

8. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books

9. Katie the Catsitter, Colleen AF Venable, Stephanie Yue (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

10. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

11. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

12. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

13. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

14. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix

15. Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History, Vashti Harrison, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Young Adult

1. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

2. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press

3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

4. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

5. Game Changer, Neal Shusterman, Quill Tree Books

6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

7. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

9. The Electric Kingdom, David Arnold, Viking Books for Young Readers

10. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember

11. The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person, Frederick Joseph, Candlewick

12. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

13. King of Scars, Leigh Bardugo, Square Fish

14. The Project, Courtney Summers, Wednesday Books

15. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

Children’s Illustrated

1. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

2. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press

3. Milo Imagines the World, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons (BYR)

4. Ambitious Girl, Meena Harris, Marissa Valdez (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

5. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers

6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

7. Tiny T. Rex and the Perfect Valentine, Jonathan Stutzman, Jay Fleck (Illus.), Chronicle Books

8. Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

9. Champ and Major: First Dogs, Joy McCullough, Sheyda Abvabi Best (Illus.), Dial Books

10. Loveblock, Christopher Franceschelli, Peskimo (Illus.), Abrams Appleseed

11. Llama Llama I Love You, Anna Dewdney, Viking Books for Young Readers

12. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

13. Love from the Crayons, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop

14. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

15. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila

Children’s Series

1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

7. Who Was/Is...?, Kirsten Anderson, et al., Penguin Workshop

8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

9. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic

Recommended for you