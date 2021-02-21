Hardcover Fiction
1. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
4. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria Books
5. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
8. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse, Pamela Dorman Books
9. My Year Abroad, Chang-rae Lee, Riverhead Books
10. We Run the Tides, Vendela Vida, Ecco
11. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
13. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
14. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
15. The Prophets, Robert Jones, Jr., Putnam
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse ,Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.), One World
4. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
5. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
6. Think Again, Adam Grant, Viking
7. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders, Random House
8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
9. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Knopf
10. Wintering, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
11. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
12. Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future, Elizabeth Kolbert, Crown
13. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
14. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
15. Just as I Am, Cicely Tyson, Harper
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
6. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
7. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
8. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
9. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
10. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
11. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin
12. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
13. Kink: Stories, R.O. Kwon, Garth Greenwell (Eds.), S&S
14. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
15. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor Books
3. The Body Is Not an Apology, Second Edition: The Power of Radical Self-Love, Sonya Renee Taylor, Berrett-Koehler
4. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
5. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
6. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
7. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
8. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
9. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
10. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
11. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
12. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books
13. How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell, Melville House
14. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
15. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
Mass Market
1. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
2. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
5. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon
6. Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn, Avon
7. Bridgerton: To Sir Phillip, With Love, Julia Quinn, Avon
8. Bridgerton: It’s in His Kiss, Julia Quinn, Avon
9. Bridgerton: When He Was Wicked, Julia Quinn, Avon
10. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
3. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
4. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
5. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
6. The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic
7. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
8. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
9. Katie the Catsitter, Colleen AF Venable, Stephanie Yue (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
11. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
12. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
13. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
14. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
15. Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History, Vashti Harrison, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
Young Adult
1. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
2. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
5. Game Changer, Neal Shusterman, Quill Tree Books
6. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
9. The Electric Kingdom, David Arnold, Viking Books for Young Readers
10. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
11. The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person, Frederick Joseph, Candlewick
12. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. King of Scars, Leigh Bardugo, Square Fish
14. The Project, Courtney Summers, Wednesday Books
15. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
Children’s Illustrated
1. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
2. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
3. Milo Imagines the World, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons (BYR)
4. Ambitious Girl, Meena Harris, Marissa Valdez (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
5. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
7. Tiny T. Rex and the Perfect Valentine, Jonathan Stutzman, Jay Fleck (Illus.), Chronicle Books
8. Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
9. Champ and Major: First Dogs, Joy McCullough, Sheyda Abvabi Best (Illus.), Dial Books
10. Loveblock, Christopher Franceschelli, Peskimo (Illus.), Abrams Appleseed
11. Llama Llama I Love You, Anna Dewdney, Viking Books for Young Readers
12. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
13. Love from the Crayons, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
14. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
15. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Who Was/Is...?, Kirsten Anderson, et al., Penguin Workshop
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic