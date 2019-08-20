The Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, has announced its 2019-2020 season, including five new comedies and musicals, two youth productions and a special event.
As part of the theater’s subscription series, the season will begin with the romantic comedy, “Love Happens.” Show dates are Feb. 7-23. “Exit Laughing” will follow, with show dates April 17-May 3. The Church Basement Ladies will return with their fifth show, “The Last (Potluck) Supper,” running Aug. 14-30. In honor of Arts & Humanities month, the local premiere of the comedy, “The Church of Diminishing Marginal Returns,” will take place Oct. 9-25. And for the holiday season, “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” will take the stage Dec. 4-20.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets are $22, with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Early Bird Special performances will continue for select days during the opening weekend of each show, when tickets will be half price. Thursday night performances also will be Girls’ Night Out, with a free glass of wine prior to the show.
Season subscriptions are available for for $90, including one ticket to each of the five subscription series plays and musicals, $10 in Bell Tower Bucks to spend at the concession stand, free ticket exchanges, the chance to purchase discounted tickets for other events and the opportunity to reserve tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Oct. 1.
In addition to the subscription series, the Free Summer Musical Program will include “We Will Rock You — School Edition, The Queen Musical,” with performances June 11-21. Tickets are $12. The 15th annual kids-for-kids musical, “Annie,” will take place July 16-26. Tickets are $10.
As a special event, Guys in Ties will return to the Bell Tower Theater for two shows at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and Nov. 14. Tickets are $20.
To order tickets, call 563-588-3377; visit www.belltowertheater.net or go to the Bell Tower Theater box office from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.