GALENA, Ill. — Galena resident Bob Rivoire’s latest photo exhibit, “Winter,” is available to view on the Galena Center for the Arts’ YouTube channel, according to a press release.
The center has continued to make art accessible with virtual performances and exhibits, including through its YouTube channel, where visitors can find poetry readings, songwriters showcase performances and more.
In addition to his winter photographs, visitors can view slide shows of Rivoire’s previous exhibits, with a nature theme.
To access “Winter,” and other Galena Center for the Arts content, visit tiny.cc/wn36tz.