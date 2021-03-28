Hardcover Fiction
1. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
3. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. We Begin at the End, Chris Whitaker, Holt
7. The Committed, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Grove Press
8. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
9. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
10. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
11. Win, Harlan Coben, Grand Central
12. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
13. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse, Pamela Dorman Books
14. Transient Desires, Donna Leon, Atlantic Monthly Press
15. Detransition, Baby, Torrey Peters, One World
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson, S&S
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
5. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee, One World
6. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates, Knopf
7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders, Random House
9. This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism, Don Lemon, Little, Brown
10. Think Again, Adam Grant, Viking
11. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
12. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
13. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.), One World
14. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
15. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Knopf
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. Later, Stephen King, Hard Case Crime
4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
5. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
6. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
7. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
8. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
9. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
10. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Grove Press
11. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
12. In Five Years, Rebecca Serle, Atria
13. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
14. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
15. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
3. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
4. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
5. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
6. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
7. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
8. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
9. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press
10. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
11. We Do This ‘til We Free Us, Mariame Kaba, Haymarket Books
12. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
13. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
14. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
15. How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell, Melville House
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn, Avon
8. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcolm X, Ballantine
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling
5. Wow in the World: The How and Wow of the Human Body, Mindy Thomas, Guy Raz, Jack Teagle (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
6. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers, Michelle Obama, Delacorte Books for Young Readers
8. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
9. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
10. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
11. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
12. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
13. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
14. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
15. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
Young Adult
1. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
2. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
7. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press
8. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
9. Game Changer, Neal Shusterman, Quill Tree Books
10. Yolk, Mary H.K. Choi, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. The Electric Kingdom, David Arnold, Viking Books for Young Readers
12. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. The Librarian of Auschwitz, Antonio Iturbe, Square Fish
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
Children’s Illustrated
1. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race, Megan Madison, Jessica Ralli, Isabel Roxas (Illus.), Rise x Penguin Workshop
4. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
6. Milo Imagines the World, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons (BYR)
7. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
8. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
9. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons (BYR)
10. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. Spot’s Easter Basket, Eric Hill, Warne
13. Green Eggs and Ham, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
14. Ambitious Girl, Meena Harris, Marissa Valdez (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. Outside, Inside, LeUyen Pham, Roaring Brook Press
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
8. Who Was/Is...?, Kirsten Anderson, et al., Penguin Workshop
9. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers