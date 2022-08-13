If your birthday is today: Money matters can make or break you this year. Stop worrying about others; concentrate on achieving your dreams. Nurture what's important to you. Make romance a priority.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Build a solid foundation. Refuse to let outsiders limit what you are trying to achieve. Recognize who is in your corner.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Information you gather while mingling will help you decide what's best for you. A change of mind will lead to a change of heart.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A simple gesture will open a conversation that leads to an opportunity. Growth will give birth to a new you. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A kind gesture will do as much for you as it will for those you help. Set high standards and live up to them. Avoid health risks.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be open to suggestions and willing to change. An optimistic attitude will cut through any tension that unfolds. Invest time and money into your surroundings. Romance is triggered.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) How you handle others will affect your finances. Offer suggestions. You have more options than you realize.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be resourceful. Don't comply or adjust to changes that don't suit your needs. Walk alone if that's what it takes. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Your passion will set the standard for what's to come. Bring about change that encourages you to use your skills creatively. A social event will enable you to see things differently.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Let your intuition help you make better decisions. You'll come out ahead if you trust what you know and can do. Don't be shy; it's OK to do things differently. Personal gain is within reach.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Implement change. Verify facts before you trust or let someone have jurisdiction over what happens. Control your destiny.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't confuse others by skirting issues that need addressing. A good work ethic will help you finish what you start. Stand by your word.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Step outside your comfort zone. A change will help you see things differently and encourage you to participate in events that can improve your community. Voice your opinion.
