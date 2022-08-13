If your birthday is today: Money matters can make or break you this year. Stop worrying about others; concentrate on achieving your dreams. Nurture what's important to you. Make romance a priority.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Build a solid foundation. Refuse to let outsiders limit what you are trying to achieve. Recognize who is in your corner.

