SINSINAWA, Wis. -- Sinsinawa Mound will present a pair of events later this month.
- Dakota artist Gwen Nell Westerman will share her work and how poetry and song help tell our stories and connect us to the land at "Listening to the Land," set for at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
The program will be offered virtually.
Westerman is a citizen of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe and lives in southern Minnesota, as did her Dakota ancestors. A visual artist and poet, she is the author of “Follow the Blackbirds,” a poetry collection written in Dakota and English, and the coauthor of “Mni Sota Makoce: The Land of the Dakota.”
The cost is $10, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, July 26, by contacting 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
- Josh Ring will perform as part of the Summer Organ Concert series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
Ring is a professor of music at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill. He has been featured on “Pipedreams” and performed in Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil and the United States.
Concert guests must follow COVID-19 protocol, including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and using hand sanitizer. Attendance will be limited to 125 people. Guests will have limited access to the main foyer and Queen of the Rosary Chapel. The concerts also will be available at www.sinsinawa.org/live at the time of the concert or later in an archived format by tapping or clicking on “on demand.”
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.