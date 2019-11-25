Body & Soul Wellness Center and Spa, 2728 Asbury Road, will host a pair of workshops in December.
Yin Yoga for Beginners will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The workshop will teach the basics of yin yoga and the benefits of the practice. In traditional yoga classes, the focus is on the yang side of the body, exercising the muscles. In yin yoga, the focus is on nurturing the deeper connective tissues, bones, joints and fascia.
Yin, Reiki and Sound Healing, an experience-based workshop, will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Both will be led by Becky Brooke, owner of Illuminate Healing Studio in Davenport, Iowa. She is a 200-hour Yoga Alliance-certified instructor pursuing her 300-hour summer school of yin yoga certification. She is a Usui/Holy Fire III karuna reiki master, a level 1 sound healing practitioner from the Sound Healing Academy and a Thai bodywork practitioner. She intertwines reiki and sound healing into her yin yoga classes.
In addition to the workshops, Brooke also will offer private 60-, 75- and 90-minute private sessions from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7, and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
For more information, contact Body & Soul at 563-556-9642 or bodyandsoul@relaxlivewell.com.