If your birthday is today: Dig deep and question everything and everyone. Gather facts and consider your objectives in order to find the best way to move forward with your plans. Set goals and put your effort into personal gains and meaningful relationships. Pay attention to detail and be prepared.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Plan a quiet day, free from adversity and disruptive people. Don’t let uncertainty create an unsavory atmosphere. Rise above, be positive and do what brings you peace of mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): An unusual opportunity will come your way. Ask questions to figure out a way to take advantage of an offer. Spending more time doing something you love is encouraged.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Keep your emotions hidden from someone who is prying into your affairs. The less information you share with others, the easier it will be to get things done. A physical challenge will be stimulating.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make home improvements that will help you save time and money. A problem with a friend or relative will escalate if you let it. Romance is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Refuse to let what others do or say bother you. A pending financial, legal or health matter will leave you feeling anxious. Stay calm and look for practical solutions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Do what you can to help others. Volunteer your services, but be reluctant to make a cash donation or pay for someone else’s mistake. Romance is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make the most of your day. Steer clear of situations that will lead to trouble. Put the past in its place and focus on future possibilities. Keep a loved one in the loop.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Embrace change. Look for opportunities and make peace with a loved one. Use your connections to further your interests. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone talk you into something sketchy. Protect your reputation and status by not sharing personal information. Honesty and integrity will be necessary to avoid an unsavory situation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Teaming up with someone will test your patience. Set ground rules before you get involved in a joint venture. Don’t give away your ideas prematurely.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change at home might not be to your liking. Don’t fight the inevitable. Look for an alternative that will encourage new beginnings. A physical challenge will help you blow off steam.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Say what’s on your mind and find out where you stand. Taking control of a situation will help you resolve unfinished business. Once you’ve established your position, you can enjoy quality time with a loved one.