SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host a virtual Lenten retreat with Dan Schutte, available to participants beginning on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, through Holy Thursday, April 1, at the beginning of the Triduum.
Schutte will provide 18 musical reflection videos accessible online throughout the retreat. Participants also can join Schutte in a Zoom conversation at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
Reflection themes will include "What God Can Do with Dust," "Lured by Love," "When Night is Long," "Our Same Old Sins," "Wounded by Grace," "We’re in This Together" and "The Journey to Jerusalem."
The fee is $75 per person, and registration will remain open through Wednesday, March 10, by calling guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
A downloadable workbook and prayer journal will be included.