SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound Center, 585 Grant County Z, will host events in February.
Throughout 2023, Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will lead a Native book discussion via Zoom. From 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, “Becoming Kin: An Indigenous Call to Unforgetting the Past and Reimagining Our Future,” by Patty Krawec, will be discussed. The book discussion series is “an invitation to deeply engage with wisdom, pain, challenge, tragedy, beauty, history, land and much more through the words of Native women,” according to a press release. The cost is $10 to sign up for one discussion or $50 for six.
Horticulturist and Farm Coordinator Laurana Snyder will present, “Legacy of Agriculture,” from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, via Zoom. Farming has been a way of life at Sinsinawa Mound since 1847, when the Rev. Samuel Mazzuchelli founded the order of Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. The talk will cover the past legacy of farming at Sinsinawa, as well as explore the future of farming.
From 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Snyder will lead a forest ecology walk to learn about forest ecology. This is an outdoor activity. Participants will hike on- and off-trail and should bring sturdy hiking boots and weather-appropriate clothing. Register by Thursday, Feb. 16. The cost is $10.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 18, participants can join artist Sarah Barnes in painting a bird silhouette on canvas. Supplies will be provided. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 15. The cost is $35.
From 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, join Anglada for the presentation, “Black Land Matters,” via Zoom. Register by Monday, Feb. 20. The cost is $10. Visitors are to check in with the receptionist and wear a face mask.
