If it's held as planned, you won't have to take in the main event to find something of interest among the vast array of activities June 11-14 at the 54th annual Darlington Canoe Festival.
Long before paddling competitors begin taking off at 6 a.m. on the Pecatonica River for the 10-mile race from Calamine to Darlington, here are a few things visitors can do:
- Attend the carnival at the Festival Grounds along Main Street. It will include all of the usual family friendly rides, concessions and games.
- Take part in the Friday night road runs of either five miles or two miles, or the two-mile walk. The courses are along the picturesque Cheese Country Recreation Trail. The entry fee is $15 per person (before May 31) and $18 per person thereafter. There also is a family entrance fee of $35 (up to two adults and their unmarried children).
- Check out the Kenny Parr Grill-Off Competition from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot.
- Attend the Beowulf Motorcycle Club part beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lafayette County Fairgrounds. There will be plenty of live entertainment and refreshments into the evening.
- Catch the annual talent show at 6 p.m. at the festival grounds big tent. There are three divisions: Youth, junior and senior with prizes awarded to the top three performances in each division.
- Watch the fireworks Saturday night as they're shot off from Riverside Park.
But don't stay up too late if you want to catch the first canoeists Sunday morning. The launch site is situated on County Highway C at the intersection of County Highway G. It all started on Father's Day on 1966 when the Darlington Fire Department hosted a small race.
Throughout Sunday morning and into the afternoon, there also will be a craft fair at Veteran's Memorial Park. A parade along Main Street will start at 1:30 p.m. and last about 90 minutes.
For more information, go to www.darlingtoncanoefest.com/index.html
5 other things
Lafayette County Courthouse, Darlington: Built between 1905 and 1907, at a total cost of $136,556.17. When Matt Murphy from Benton, Wisconsin, died in 1903, he bequeathed that 70% of his estate be used toward the construction of a County Courthouse.
Today, it's the only courthouse still in use in the United States that was paid solely by one man. In March of 2008, it was the site for some courthouse scenes from the movie "Public Enemies." Directed by Michael Mann, it starred and starred Johnny Depp, Christian Bale and Marion Cotillard.
First Capitol Historic Site, Belmont: Features two buildings used during the 1836 territorial legislative session. The first was the Council House, where the legislators met. The second was a lodging house for the legislators. Both structures were eventually used as residences. The lodging house became the residence of territorial Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Dunn. Both were later converted to livestock barns.
The It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. There is no cost to visit.
Cheese Country Trail: The 47-mile multi-use rail trail from Monroe to Mineral Point, connecting Browntown, South Wayne, Gratiot, Darlington and Calamine. It is used with ATVs, bicycles, horses, snowmobiles, and hikers. Bicyclists should be aware that the trail is heavily used by motorized vehicles, and some surface portions of the trail are not bicycle-friendly.
Nearby trails recommended for bicyclists include the Badger State Trail and the Sugar River Trail.
Downtown Shullsburg: The community was originally part of the lead mining craze of the 1820s. It went through a couple of periods of prosperity (1840-1860 and 1880-1900), when most of the current restored historic buildings were erected.
One of the more well-known structures houses the Water Street Place Pub & Eatery and Historic Inn. The Italianate gem was built in 1883 and has played a significant role on the town's historic Water Street.
Badger Mine & Museum, Shullsburg: Located in Badger Park, visitors can experience the daily routine of an 1850's lead miner. During the guided museum tour, view the primitive tools he used to extract his lead treasure from the earth and learn about his life in this early mining town before Wisconsin achieved statehood. The tour includes a visit down into a hand-dug mine.
The season runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Hours are 11:30 a.m.4 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays. The cost is $7 for adults and free for children ages 4 and younger.