Fundraising efforts are underway for a project that would see the renaming of the Dubuque Regional Airport Terminal Building after the late Capt. Robert L. Martin, a Dubuque native and distinguished member of the Tuskegee Airmen.
To date, $19,581.21 has been raised combining cash, pledges and donations contributed to a GoFundMe page that community members can continue to support, according to Martin’s daughters, Gabrielle and Dominique.
The goal is to raise $100,000 by the end of 2021. Funding will provide memorial signage, an honorary plaque and educational materials at the airport.
Serving during an era when African American military pilots trained in segregated facilities, Martin was born in Dubuque in 1919 and earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering before receiving his wings in 1944. During World War II, Martin was shot down in Yugoslavia, where he would spent a month behind enemy lines.
For his service, he received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, the Air Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters and, as part of the Tuskegee Airmen, also earned the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor.
Martin was discharged as a captain from the army in 1945, then worked as an electrical engineer in Chicago until his retirement in 1988. He resided in Olympia Fields, Ill., from 2008 until his death at age 99 in 2018. Due to federal regulations, the airport is unable to provide funding for the project, which has faced some hurdles due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We recognize that there are economic challenges for many people right now,” Dominique Martin said in a phone interview. “That’s why we’re so appreciative of all the support we can get.”
Efforts were launched in July 2020, after a Dubuque woman lobbied for the name change and Dubuque Regional Airport commissioners voted unanimously in support, a group, including members of Martin’s family and community residents, have worked closely with the commission and the Dubuque City Council.
Earlier this month, city council officials issued a proclamation recognizing Martin’s birthday — Feb. 9 — in honor of Black History Month.
Gabrielle Martin said she and others working on raising awareness for the project also are working to establish a 501©3, which they believe will help provide leverage in continuing to boost funds.
“We should be getting confirmation of our nonprofit status any day now,” she said. “COVID-19 has made that process take a little longer, but we will apply for any number of grants once our 501©3 comes through. We also are working on a major donor solicitation letter describing the project and possibly collaborating on some upcoming events and activities, such as a booth at the air show, as COVID allows. The goal of it all is generating community interest. We believe this is something people will be able to take pride in and that will add to making the Dubuque Regional Airport a community hub.”